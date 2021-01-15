Brewers avoid arbitration hearings with Hader, Woodruff

The Milwaukee Brewers avoided salary arbitration hearings by agreeing to one-year deals with reliever Josh Hader and top starter Brandon Woodruff on Friday. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Hader’s deal will pay him $6.675 million for the 2021 season after the left handed closer earned $4.1 million last season. The Brewers also avoided an […]

Source: WRN.com







