Brandau, Robert “Bob” R. Age 90 of Rural Wilton

Robert “Bob” R. Brandau, 90 of rural Wilton passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, 25525 County Hwy P, Township of Wellington. Pastor Larry Nietzel will officiate. Burial will be in the South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery, Township of Wellington. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, starting at 12:30 P.M at the Kendall Community Center, 219 West South Railroad Street, Kendall.

