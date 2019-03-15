Bill would train truck drivers on human trafficking

Some disturbing were realities revealed, during testimony at the Capitol Thursday on a bill to require instruction on human trafficking for new truck drivers in Wisconsin. State Senator Alberta Darling, a co-sponsor of the bill (AB-22), says human trafficking happens in all 72 counties. “In 2016, the national Human Trafficking Hotline received 261 calls reporting […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.