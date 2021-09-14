Bill McCoshen sells lobbying firm but not in a move to run for governor, sources say
McCoshen, 56, was exploring a campaign for governor for months.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Gableman talking to conspiracy theorist Shiva Ayyadurai as he reviews Wisconsin's election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2021 at 11:33 PM
The attorney heading a partisan election review has been consulting with a losing candidate who falsely claimed a million ballots were destroyed in Massachusetts.
Four Minnesota residents found fatally shot in an SUV in a Dunn County cornfield were...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2021 at 10:53 PM
The suspects likely drove the victims from the Twin Cities over the weekend and ended up in the tiny town of Sheridan at random, the sheriff said.
Green Bay area school district and COVID-19: Answers to six questions about the virus
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 14, 2021 at 10:22 PM
Green Bay School Board says no to shortening quarantine period, saying the district's strategy is working.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers requires COVID-19 testing for state employees who aren't fully...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2021 at 10:10 PM
About 70% of state employees who have reported their status have reported having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
H.J. Martin, Green Bay develop short- and long-term plan to redevelop Military Avenue...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 14, 2021 at 9:46 PM
H.J. Martin would be allowed to convert the original Shopko to industrial uses in the short-term while working with Green Bay to redevelop store into commercial, residential uses.
Lt. Cmdr Griffin Jr., Joseph G. Age 83 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2021 at 9:20 PM
Buttner, Mary J. Age 88 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2021 at 9:17 PM
Packers' loss, 'Monday Night Football' game depress ticket prices for Lions game at...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 14, 2021 at 9:15 PM
Lions and Bengals games reasonably priced, but Steelers are most expensive game on Packers schedule.
