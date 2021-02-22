Biden won in Wisconsin, but a dispute over certifying the results has gotten messy
A state elections commissioner has filed complaints against his own agency and Gov. Tony Evers, but he hasn’t said whether he will refrain from deciding the cases he brought.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in state, first time since Nov. 22; nearly 349,500...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2021 at 8:56 PM
About 11% of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
New judge to hear the rest of James Prokopovitz's trial, testimony to resume Monday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2021 at 8:34 PM
William Atkinson was officially appointed the new judge in the case in a hearing Friday.
Porterfield man killed in snowmobile crash in Marinette County, deputies say
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2021 at 5:34 PM
The man was found on a trail west of State 180 in the town of Wagner.
Ice formations at Cave Point County Park
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2021 at 3:58 PM
Icicles cover the rock faces at Cave Point County Park in Door County
Wisconsin DOJ: Person, officer exchange gunfire in Oneida Tribal Police Department...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2021 at 3:09 PM
The person was struck and transported to a local hospital. The person is being treated for serious injuries. The officer was not injured.
Local Boys Regional Final/Girls Sectional Final Scores from Saturday February 20th
by WRJC WebMaster on February 21, 2021 at 3:45 AM
Necedah Claims 1st Regional Title in 20 Years defeats Hillsboro 68-46 in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on February 21, 2021 at 3:44 AM
Former Gov. Scott Walker, a frequent absentee voter, now backs limiting absentee ballots...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 21, 2021 at 3:00 AM
Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who served as governor from 2011 to 2019, voted absentee in six of the last eight elections, state records show.
