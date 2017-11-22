Beloit woman wanted in connection with Janesville shooting

A 20-year-old Beloit woman is wanted for attempted first degree homicide following a shooting Tuesday night at a Janesville hotel. Janesville Police say officers were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express about 9:00 p.m. on the report that someone had fired a handgun inside the hotel. Officers secured the building an immediately located three of […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.