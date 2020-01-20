Baldwin pledges she’ll be fair & impartial in Trump’s Senate trial

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says she’s ready to hear the case against President Trump. The Senate trial begins on Tuesday. Baldwin, on WISN’s “UpFront” Sunday program, said Democrats want to hear from four witnesses, including White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Advisor John Bolton. “If you think of a trial, […]

