Bakhtiari sits out Wednesday, questionable for Sunday

After leaving last Sunday’s loss at Tampa with a chest injury, Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari didn’t practice on Wednesday. It was a day that the Packers went with a shorter, lighter practice after coach Matt LaFleur told reporters earlier in the day that the team would work inside the Hutson […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.