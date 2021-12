Badgers to face Arizona State in Las Vegas Bowl

For the 20th straight season, the Wisconsin football team is going bowling. The Badgers will face Arizona State (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12) on Dec. 30 at Allegiant Stadium. The game will kick off at 9:30 p.m. CT and be televised by ESPN. Wisconsin owns the third-longest active bowl streak in the country, trailing only Georgia (25) […] Source: WRN.com







