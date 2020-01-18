Badgers dig early hole, fall to Spartans

Wisconsin’s streak of three straight wins against ranked opponents is over after falling to the Michigan State Spartans 67-55 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan on Friday night. The Badgers struggled out of the gates, shooting just 29% from the field in the opening half, trailing 35-20 at the break. The Badgers (11-7, […]

