Bad River Chippewa sue to remove Enbridge pipeline
A northern Wisconsin tribe wants a pipeline removed from its land. The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa filed suit in federal court in Madison on Tuesday against Enbridge Energy. A statement posted to social media by Tribal Chairman Mike Wiggins Jr. says the tribe wants to force the decommissioning and removal of the […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Baseball roundup: Rangers score early and hang on to win over Sixers11 hours ago
- Thorp principal accused of drunken driving placed on administrative leave11 hours ago
- Most Wisconsin residents' power will be back on by Tuesday night11 hours ago
- Bad River Chippewa sue to remove Enbridge pipeline12 hours ago
- Donald Trump – No, Mexico didn't take 30% of U.S. auto business as Trump claims19 hours ago
- Hillsboro Man Faces Possession of Firearm by Felon Charge after Inmate Gives Authorities I...20 hours ago
- Necedah Man Faces Charges after Domestic Disturbance20 hours ago
- Man Who Made Bomb Threat Says He Never Intended To Do It20 hours ago
- Farm Technology Days Kicks-Off in Jefferson County1 day ago
- Directions to Jefferson County Farm Tech Days Site1 day ago
- Summer Humidity Boosted State Crops Last Week1 day ago
- Brewers bullpen fails to hang on to victory1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.