Bad River Chippewa sue to remove Enbridge pipeline

A northern Wisconsin tribe wants a pipeline removed from its land. The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa filed suit in federal court in Madison on Tuesday against Enbridge Energy. A statement posted to social media by Tribal Chairman Mike Wiggins Jr. says the tribe wants to force the decommissioning and removal of the […]

