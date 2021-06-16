Average COVID-19 cases dropped below 100 cases, the lowest mark since spring 2020
The seven-day average of daily cases declined to 90, the lowest mark since March 26, 2020.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin Assembly votes on chokehold ban, use-of-force policy bills
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2021 at 9:32 PM
The bills would ban chokeholds in most instances and require reporting on use-of-force incidents. Democrats want more action on police reform.
-
Average COVID-19 cases dropped below 100 cases, the lowest mark since spring 2020
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2021 at 8:50 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases declined to 90, the lowest mark since March 26, 2020.
-
Ford Park Live in Oshkosh was scheduled to host four concerts this summer. Now it won't...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2021 at 8:06 PM
This weekend's back-to-back concerts by Billy Strings have been moved to the Leach Amphitheater in Oshkosh.
-
WIAA Regional Semi-Final Baseball Scores from Tuesday night
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2021 at 3:40 PM
-
Royall Survives Hillsboro Rally in Baseball To Advance to Regional Championship Game vs...
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2021 at 3:39 PM
-
A fire to a multi-family home in Green Bay displaces eight people and causes $75,000 in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2021 at 1:46 PM
Green Bay Fire Department officials said eight people were displaced, and they're being assisted by the American Red Cross.
-
One person was injured after a fire at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2021 at 1:43 PM
Fire crews responded around 4 a.m. to the hospital for a fire in the bathroom of the emergency lobby, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.
-
Wisconsin is averaging one COVID-19 death a day, the lowest mark since April
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2021 at 11:39 AM
The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths declined to one on Tuesday.
-
Wisconsin Republicans plan $125 million for broadband expansion and reject funding to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2021 at 11:18 AM
The Republican plan is about $75 million less than what Evers proposed in his two-year spending plan earlier in 2021.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.