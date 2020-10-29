Authorities ID Goodman homicide victim, and suspect killed by Marinette County deputies
Two Milwaukee men died Friday in Marinette County, one as a result of a homicide and one as a result of a police shooting.
Wisconsin reports 4,800 new coronavirus cases, 51 deaths as crisis continues to worsen
The average number of new daily cases over the last seven days is 4,128, a record high. Two months ago, the seven-day average was six times smaller.
Oshkosh Corp challenged by workforce availability due to Wisconsin's COVID-19 spike
Oshkosh Corp. navigates workforce availability in Wisconsin after furloughs and layoffs earlier this year.
Top GOP official says cyber attackers stole $2.3 million from Republican Party of...
Chairman Andrew Hitt said the party discovered the attack Oct. 22 and by Friday realized $2.3 million was taken.
Racine man arrested in Green Bay's oldest cold case, the 1986 homicide of Lisa Holstead
Lisa Holstead, 22, of Green Bay went missing in August 1986 after argument with boyfriend. Her body was found in a northwest-side marsh.
'Born out of bars': Clubs and bars vital to northeastern Wisconsin LGBTQ community for...
For almost 50 years, Northeastern Wisconsin LGBTQ bars have played an important role in fostering a sense of community for the regions LGBTQ residents. The role continues today.
As COVID-19 continues to disrupt life, young adults face high stress, isolation and grief
The pandemic has taken a toll on college students and mental health providers alike.
Cashton Man Arrested and Charged with Multiple Offenses Related To Sexual Assault of Child
If you haven't already mailed back your absentee ballot, you'll want to drop it off or...
Missed the recommended cutoff to mail your ballot? Here are options to be sure your vote counts in Wisconsin's election.
