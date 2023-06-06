Attorney for man charged in 1972 Chicago-area slaying of teen wants statements suppressed
An attorney for a Minnesota man charged in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old suburban Chicago girl more than half a century ago wants statements he made at a police station suppressed. The Arlington Heights Daily Herald reported Tuesday that…
Keshena man sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for 2021 beating death
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 6, 2023 at 10:38 PM
Duane A. Waupoose, Jr. was convicted in February of voluntary manslaughter, assault with a dangerous weapon and using a firearm during a crime of violence.
Meagan Wolfe's future as Wisconsin's top election official is clouded by shaky support in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 6, 2023 at 9:53 PM
Key members of the state Senate say they'll oppose reappointing Wolfe, but the issue is clouded by a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling.
Now is the worst time of year for poison ivy exposure in Wisconsin, experts say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 6, 2023 at 9:48 PM
Poison ivy is very common in Wisconsin. It grows in pastures, roadside ditches, fence rows, wooded forests, beaches and parks, experts say.
Former opponents Josh Kaul, Eric Toney make joint plea for state crime labs funding. Here...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 6, 2023 at 7:47 PM
The Democratic attorney general and his former Republican opponent agree state crime labs need more staff to keep up with complex tests.
Lawmakers hear 4 bipartisan bills to prevent poll closures, help with elections costs
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 6, 2023 at 7:31 PM
An Assembly committee could take votes on bipartisan changes to election laws in as early as two weeks.
Wisconsin state government is struggling to retain employees. Here's how that affects...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 6, 2023 at 7:23 PM
State workers have been leaving their jobs at higher rates and those jobs are remaining unfilled for longer than they typically do, a new report says.
Winneconne woman charged with 4 felonies for taking over $80K through online scams is...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 6, 2023 at 7:19 PM
Among other things, victims thought they were helping move a horse and carrying on an 'online relationship' with country singer Chris Young.
What is the most common snake species in Wisconsin?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM
Don't be surprised if you encounter a common garter snake when you're out this summer across Wisconsin.
Wisconsin generates record $23.7 billion in tourism for 2022
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 6, 2023 at 5:18 PM
Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that Wisconsin saw its highest earnings in tourism in 2023.
