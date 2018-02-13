Assembly unveils juvenile corrections plan

Members of the state Assembly have unveiled a bipartisan plan to overhaul the state’s juvenile corrections system. The bill includes aspects of a plan the governor called for last month in his State of the State Address, and would close the state’s troubled Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons by July of 2020. State […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.