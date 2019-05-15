Assembly passes “born alive,” other GOP abortion bills

On a largely partisan 62 to 35 vote, the state Assembly has passed a bill to require doctors care for infants who survive abortion. It’s author, Majority Leader Jim Steinke, told Democrats it’s not an “anti-abortion” bill, but rather “pro-life.” “This bill is about caring for babies that survive abortions, that take that first breath […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.