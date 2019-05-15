Assembly passes “born alive,” other GOP abortion bills
On a largely partisan 62 to 35 vote, the state Assembly has passed a bill to require doctors care for infants who survive abortion. It’s author, Majority Leader Jim Steinke, told Democrats it’s not an “anti-abortion” bill, but rather “pro-life.” “This bill is about caring for babies that survive abortions, that take that first breath […]
Source: WRN.com
