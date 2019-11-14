Assembly Honors Life of Former Dep. Ag Secretary Joe Tregoning
State lawmakers took time from their busy floor session on Wednesday to honor the life and service of former State Representative and Wisconsin Deputy Agriculture Secretary Joe Tregoning.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
News At Other State Sites:
- U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson calls Trump impeachment hearings ‘a very sad farce’36 mins ago
- “20/20” episode to focus on Stevens Point native convicted of killing Chinese ...39 mins ago
- Preliminary hearing rescheduled for Missouri man charged with murdering Shawano County bro...2 hours ago
- Congressman Kind Announces Local Office Hours for Upcoming Week2 hours ago
- MBMC To Hold Blood Drive December 17th2 hours ago
- Combs, David E. Age 46 of Union Center3 hours ago
- Assembly Honors Life of Former Dep. Ag Secretary Joe Tregoning8 hours ago
- Wisconsin Hemp Legislation Advances to the Governor8 hours ago
- Compeer Financial to Host Resilient Farms Conference8 hours ago
- Badgers wake up in second half to pull away to victory13 hours ago
- Evers on GOP leaders: ‘I don’t think they’re bastards’20 hours ago
- Conservative group’s lawsuit seeks purge of state voter rolls20 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.