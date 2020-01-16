Assembly fails to override Evers veto
The state Assembly on Wednesday failed to to override a veto by Governor Tony Evers. Evers in November vetoed a bill that would have reduced the number of required training hours to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. Speaker Robin Vos claimed Minority Leader Gorden Hintz threatened Democrats to sustain Evers’ veto, with cuts to their […]
Source: WRN.com
