Assembly approves $10 million water quality package

The state Assembly has approved a 13 bill, $10 million plan to address water quality in Wisconsin. Lawmakers sparred Tuesday over who deserves credit. “If Governor Tony Evers had not declared 2019 the Year of Clean Drinking Water, we wouldn’t be here today, making sure that we’re acting on not just clean drinking water but […]

Source: WRN.com





