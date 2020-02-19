Assembly approves $10 million water quality package
The state Assembly has approved a 13 bill, $10 million plan to address water quality in Wisconsin. Lawmakers sparred Tuesday over who deserves credit. “If Governor Tony Evers had not declared 2019 the Year of Clean Drinking Water, we wouldn’t be here today, making sure that we’re acting on not just clean drinking water but […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Ethan Hauschultz killing: Murder defendant says Manitowoc County jury wouldn’t be fa...2 hours ago
- Assembly approves $10 million water quality package3 hours ago
- Wisconsin Democrats temporarily block vote on GOP plan to cut taxes4 hours ago
- Questions remain unanswered as Kaukauna police continue investigation of child deaths5 hours ago
- Local Primary Election Results from Tuesday6 hours ago
- Wonewoc Man Faces Child Sexual Assault Charges6 hours ago
- Nicaraguan Immigrant in Camp Douglas Charged with Using Another’s Social Security Number6 hours ago
- Assembly approves state regulations for pharmacy benefit managers8 hours ago
- Tiffany and Zunker will compete for 7th CD10 hours ago
- State Ag Teachers Earns Kohl Fellowship Awards16 hours ago
- Assembly Passes Bill Supporting Clean Water, Economic Development16 hours ago
- Compeer to Distribute More Patronage Payments16 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.