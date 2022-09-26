Ask the Weather Guys: Another example of unprecedented weather extremes
The latest entry in the category of unprecedented weather extremes comes from the tropical Atlantic basin, where, last week, Hurricane Fiona devastated Puerto Rico.
Green Bay-area band 7000apart was hit hard by the pandemic. Now they're back with a new...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The married duo were on the brink of success when the pandemic reversed their course. Here's how therapy revitalized them, and their music.
Oneida Nation marks 200 years in Wisconsin. The tribe's story is one of forced relocation...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The Oneida allied with Americans in the Revolutionary War. In return, their land in New York was to be protected — but it was taken by the state.
Oneida Nation celebrates 200 years in Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Oneida Nation celebrates the tribe's 200 years in Wisconsin with a ceremony at Heritage Hill
UW-Green Bay bucks UW System trend with 7th year of enrollment growth, driven partly by...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Preliminary data from the first day of classes shows UWGB grew 3% across campuses in Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc and Sheboygan.
Midwest Viking Festival held at UW-Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 25, 2022 at 12:56 AM
Two-day Midwest Viking Festival offers art, demonstrations, battles
Ron Johnson touts universal school choice as the remedy for rising crime
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 24, 2022 at 2:52 PM
Barnes campaign hits Johnson votes against increasing number of cops, firefighters and criminal justice programs that would have benefited Wisconsin.
Tim Michels now says he would back legislation allowing abortions in case of rape and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 24, 2022 at 1:51 PM
Gov. Tony Evers accused Tim Michels of being disingenuous with voters at a time abortion is front of mind after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
What's real and what's fiction in Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series, 'Monster'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 24, 2022 at 3:51 AM
The new Jeffrey Dahmer series on Netflix uses a plethora of facts from the original reporting but there are a couple creative liberties, too.
Green Bay Police say officer violated police policy when he grabbed AJ Dillon at soccer...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 23, 2022 at 10:27 PM
'I apologize to Mr. Dillon for the way he was treated,' Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis said in a statement.
