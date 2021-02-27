As police warn of threat to blow up the Capitol, Ron Johnson says fencing and troops aren't needed
Johnson made his comments a day after the acting U.S. Capitol Police chief told members of Congress that those involved in the Jan. 6 attack want to blow up the Capitol and kill lawmakers.
As police warn of threat to blow up the Capitol, Ron Johnson says fencing and troops...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 27, 2021 at 4:31 PM
Son of former Packers great loses father's Super Bowl ring at gas station
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 27, 2021 at 3:57 PM
A $5,000 reward is being offered for the return of Ron Kostelnik's Super Bowl II ring.
Lowell Georgia photographed Packers, life in Green Bay at start of award-winning career
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 27, 2021 at 1:12 PM
Award winning photographer and Green Bay native Lowell Georgia dead at 88.
Prokopovitz trial: Jury to continue deliberations Saturday; prosecution points to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 27, 2021 at 3:15 AM
James Prokopovitz of Pittsfield was charged in 2019 with homicide in his wife's disappearance in 2013.
UWGB star guard Amari Davis enters NCAA transfer portal
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 27, 2021 at 3:02 AM
Sophomore guard Amari Davis and senior guard Josh Jefferson both entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.
A year after deadly shooting, Molson Coors has set a course for more inclusive culture...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 27, 2021 at 12:45 AM
After the deadly shooting, several employees spoke up about racism in the workplace. Molson Coors says it is taking steps to reform its culture.
Over 50% of Wisconsin residents 65+ have received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, clearing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 26, 2021 at 11:23 PM
Nearly 15% of the state's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with three-quarters of doses being given in the last month.
Fond du Lac couple charged in caviar scheme reaches plea deal with prosecutors
by Fond du Lac Reporter on February 26, 2021 at 11:07 PM
If Victor Schneider, 88, and Mary Schneider, 87, don't break the law and don't produce caviar for the next year, prosecutors will drop the charges.
New trial set for Suring ice cream shop owner after judge rules due process was violated
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 26, 2021 at 9:38 PM
The judge had previously vacated Tyler Readman's conviction, ruling that DA didn't inform defense attorney about witness coaching allegation.
