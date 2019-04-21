Area Quilters Have Chance to Be Part of New Tomah Health Facility
Area quilters have a chance to be part of a historic and treasured project for the new Tomah Health facility. Anyone who loves to make quilts can help create a 32-square “Community Quilt” that will be displayed in the Tomah Health Women’s Health Services Dept. Each quilter will create their unique 10″ block, using coordinating fabric provided at no charge and each quilt block must incorporate the theme…. “With Love, Mother Earth”. Quilters must register on a first-come, first-served basis by emailing your name and telephone number to Tomah Memorial Hospital Human Resources Director Brenda Reinert at BReinert@tomahhospital.org by May 1. The project will accommodate just 32 quilters.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- No suspects in three Seymour deaths, but mother of children is safe8 hours ago
- Area Quilters Have Chance to Be Part of New Tomah Health Facility9 hours ago
- Free, discounted health screenings at Mile Bluff – Necedah Family Medical Center9 hours ago
- How well do you know this week's news? Take our quiz12 hours ago
- State highways 153, 66, 54 reopened in Marathon, Portage and Wood counties1 day ago
- Mauston Man Leads Authorities on High Speed Chase2 days ago
- Wisconsin Total Farm Numbers Held Steady in 20183 days ago
- Mishicot Plant Science Class Earns National Honors3 days ago
- UW-Madison’s AWA Benefit Arm Re-Elects Officers3 days ago
- Brewers make roster moves, Peralta to DL5 days ago
- Shelia Stubbs – State Rep. Stubbs hits target with claim on Wisconsin's black i...5 days ago
- Paul Ryan to join faculty at Notre Dame5 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.