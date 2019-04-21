Area Quilters Have Chance to Be Part of New Tomah Health Facility

Area quilters have a chance to be part of a historic and treasured project for the new Tomah Health facility. Anyone who loves to make quilts can help create a 32-square “Community Quilt” that will be displayed in the Tomah Health Women’s Health Services Dept. Each quilter will create their unique 10″ block, using coordinating fabric provided at no charge and each quilt block must incorporate the theme…. “With Love, Mother Earth”. Quilters must register on a first-come, first-served basis by emailing your name and telephone number to Tomah Memorial Hospital Human Resources Director Brenda Reinert at BReinert@tomahhospital.org by May 1. The project will accommodate just 32 quilters.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.