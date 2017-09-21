Appleton Coated mill may close, workers get layoff notice

The Appleton Coated paper mill in Combined Locks could close, and almost all of the workers were notified that they’ll be laid off. About 600 people work there. The company that was running the mill sent a letter to employees Wednesday. The company went into receivership, and the letter says operations will be winding down […]

Source: WRN.com

