Another day with more than 20 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin

For a second straight day Thursday, Wisconsin had more than 20 deaths due to COVID-19. The state Department of Health Services reported 21 deaths, after reporting 27 the previous day. That was the highest single day for fatalities since May. Another record-setting day in our state, but nothing to be proud of. We have 2,800+ […]

Source: WRN.com







