Anderson, Christopher Robert Age 41 of Reedsburg

Christopher Robert Anderson, D.C., 41 of Reedsburg passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack in his sleep on Wednesday, June 5th 2024. He was born on March 16, 1983, at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center to Dr. Robert and Edna Anderson. Growing up in Reedsburg, he attended St. Peter’s Lutheran School then graduated in 2001 from Reedsburg High School. During his youth, he was involved with theater and the arts as well as Boy Scouts, reaching the rank of Eagle Scout. He received an Associate’s Degree in Art’s and Science from U.W. Baraboo in 2003, a Bachelor of Science in Biology from U.W. Madison then later U.W. Milwaukee in 2006. Chris followed in his father’s footsteps when he graduated with a Doctorate from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 2011, where he earned innumerable awards and honors. He then joined his father at Anderson Chiropractic Clinics, later taking over the business and growing it into Anderson Integrative Clinics and Motiv8 Children’s Therapy. He traveled all over the country to teach clinicians and their teams how to reach their maximum potential and he imparted his knowledge in ways that no one else could: jumping on tables, dancing, and even wearing wigs for his audiences.

Over the years, Chris held multiple advanced certifications such as Medical Compliance Specialist, Certified Insurance Consultant, Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician, DOT Physician Examiner, and many more. He was especially proud of his international outreach through the Palmer Clinic Abroad Program, where he provided care to underprivileged patients in many countries including Vietnam, India, South America and Figi. In 2023 Chris was honored as the “Chiropractor of the Year” from the Chiropractic Society of Wisconsin; “his energy and passion touched everyone who had the privilege to know him”.

Above all, Chris enjoyed supporting the Reedsburg community as a whole, being an active member in Rotary Club, Boy Scouts Troop 44, Reedsburg Masonic Lodge, Reedsburg United Way, Freedom Fest, and more. He was always finding time in his busy schedule to volunteer at almost every community event including Brat Bash and Dash, Butterfest, and no United Fund Radio Auction was complete without him MC’ing.

Chris’s true love was travel and the outdoors. He enjoyed multiple trips within the United States as well as worldwide; his favorite places being Hawaii, Fiji, Paris, and visiting his chosen family in Arizona, Mississippi, and Door County. When not traveling or working, you could find him hiking, kayaking, scuba diving, boating, and swimming all of which with his four-legged children Madison then Dutchess. Where ever Chris was, there was always a camera on the ready, and many have been blessed to see his photographs on display in both the Mauston and Reedsburg offices, if not being gifted with one or two of their own. Chris leaves behind a legacy of kindness and dedication to his family and friends. His imprint is lasting in the Chiropractic profession as well as the Reedsburg community, but spreads far beyond.

With traveling all over the country to teach almost every other weekend Chris gave tremendous attention and love to his “travel family”. Even the Delta Air lines agents knew him at a glance and were always ready to give him a hug and welcome. He treated each one of his co-speakers with unbelievable respect and unselfishly poured out his love of life, so each one felt elevated every time they met. Chris always thought of others first, willfully putting their needs above his. He treasured their companionship above all else. Chris joyfully developed a complex family tree, putting his friends as distant cousins, uncles, a twin, a dad, a work wife, a stepbrother and several sisters. No one was far from his thoughts for very long and everyone has a story of how he went above and beyond to help or serve them. He has forever changed each and every one of the thousands of doctors and their staff he had the opportunity to teach. His laughs and smiles will live on in their hearts and minds forever. We will all miss our beloved Chris.

He is survived by his parents: Dr. Robert and Edna Anderson of Reedsburg, brother: Nicholas (Trisha) Anderson of Reedsburg, nephew and niece: Alexander and Savannah, many aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as his many chosen godchildren and chosen family. He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents: Raymond and Phyllis Anderson, maternal grandparents: Roger and Hester Nelson.

In Chris’s honor (and in lieu of a destination funeral), the family asks that all those attending the visitation and funeral wear their favorite UW Badger gear or another item representing their connection to Chris.

Funeral Services for Chris will be on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 2:30 pm at Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg. Visitation will be on Friday June 14, 2024 also at the funeral home from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. and on Saturday from 1:30 pm until 2:15 pm. Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Reedsburg.

In Lieu of flowers, the family STRONGLY requests all donations be made to a memorial fund being established in Chris’s name for future Scholarships. Checks can be made out to: the Dr. Chris Anderson Memorial fund.

