Amid changes, families flee prominent Madison Catholic school
“They just came in and bombed our school,” said one mother. “It’s like a brand-new school.”
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
One man is dead after crashing a Jeep into a garage in De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2022 at 7:25 PM
A 65-year-old man died after crashing a Jeep into the garage of a single-family home in De Pere. The crash remains under investigation.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Ben Voelkel joins Ron Johnson campaign as senior...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 20, 2022 at 7:15 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Northeast and central Wisconsin is under a heat advisory through Monday; Tuesday is...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2022 at 6:49 PM
Temperatures are expected to increase from 100 to 105 degrees Tuesday, with another heat advisory likely in parts of Wisconsin.
Nearly all northeast Wisconsin customers have power following Wednesday's storms
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 20, 2022 at 6:24 PM
In total, more than 175,000 customers lost power Wednesday, and most WPS and We Energies customers had power restored by Thursday.
Therapists are in short supply in Wisconsin. That's especially true for trans patients...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2022 at 5:58 PM
The LGBTQ community experiences a higher than average need for mental health care but struggles to find therapists who are culturally competent.
Planned Parenthood will begin referring abortions out-of-state
by Bob Hague on June 20, 2022 at 5:28 PM
Abortion will soon be a thing of the past with the borders of Wisconsin. Beginning on Saturday, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will direct patients to out-of-state facilities for abortions, or work with them to find alternative care. The […]
Study shows budget challenges for Wisconsin towns
by Bob Hague on June 20, 2022 at 5:21 PM
A new study finds tighter budgets for Wisconsin town governments. Wisconsin Policy Forum Research Director Jason Stein says towns reliance on local property taxes has grown in recent decades as state aid has slowed. “Towns have had […]
Green Bay celebrates Juneteenth, a celebration of Black culture, history, with two events
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2022 at 3:43 PM
We All Rise: African American Resource Center, Black Lives United - Green Bay and the African American Community Parent Network organized Green Bay's Juneteenth celebrations on June 18.
Facing criticism from survivors, Attorney General Josh Kaul vows to use 'whatever legal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 20, 2022 at 1:24 PM
Responding to criticism from survivors, Kaul vowed to use whatever processes he could to uncover evidence of sexual abuse by faith organizations.
