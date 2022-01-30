Allouez man struck by two vehicles after reports he was running in traffic, police say
Allouez deputies believe at least two vehicles struck the 24-year-old man, after reports of him running into traffic.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 30, 2022 at 8:58 PM
Willem Dafoe hosts 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time, shows off his 'Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 30, 2022 at 2:54 PM
Actor Willem Dafoe hosted Saturday Night Live' for the first time, showing off his Appleton roots. SNL cast gets in another Aaron Rodgers jab.
Winterfest held in downtown Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 29, 2022 at 11:08 PM
Winterfest included a variety of activities for the community.
'Every person deserves respect and dignity.' Meet some of Brown County's homeless working...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM
Every person living in a car, an RV, a tent, in a park, under a bridge or on the street has a story of how they got there.
COVID-19 is tearing through Green Bay and Brown County. Another mask mandate, however,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 29, 2022 at 6:31 AM
Green Bay-area hospitals remain packed with COVID-19 patients, and the topic of mask mandates continues to be a political hot potato, popping up in local spring election debates.
Wisconsin Supreme Court allows ballot drop boxes for February spring primary, will decide...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 29, 2022 at 1:02 AM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed Friday to take a case over ballot drop boxes, leaving in place a ruling that says they can be used for the Feb. 15 primary.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers sold San Diego house for $5.13 million
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 29, 2022 at 12:55 AM
Aaron Rodgers also owns homes in the Green Bay area and in Malibu.
ThedaCare drops lawsuit against Ascension over hiring of former employees, which had...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 29, 2022 at 12:46 AM
Lawyers for ThedaCare filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the case Friday with the Outagamie County clerk of courts.
Green Bay medical director: 90 percent of hospitalized COVID patients unvaccinated
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 29, 2022 at 12:44 AM
Dr. Raul Mendoza, Aurora BayCare pulmonologist and medical director of respiratory services, says most hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
