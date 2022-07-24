After testimony that agents feared for their lives, Ron Johnson says Jan. 6 committee is 'not getting to the truth'
Ron Johnson previously characterized the crowd that stormed the U.S. Capitol as “people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement.”
Six homeless after blaze causes $175,000 damage to 5-bedroom house at 1635 Farlin Ave.,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 24, 2022 at 4:27 PM
Smoke, flames were visible through roof, windows when firefighters arrive. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 30 minutes.
EAA storm report: Parked plane flips, several tents damaged, but no injuries and no major...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 24, 2022 at 4:22 PM
Thunderstorm knocks out power to more than 11,000 WPS customers in Oshkosh at its peak. Little work remains, save for some minor repairs to tents.
Rain fell, lightning flashed, but soccer prevailed at Lambeau Field in Bayern Munich and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 24, 2022 at 2:21 PM
Rain storms disrupted Saturday's soccer match a few times, but the Bayern-ManCity match in Green Bay was played to the end.
Bice: Trump endorsed Tim Michels after ranting about 2019 tweets of Kleefisch and Brian...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 23, 2022 at 9:41 PM
Ex-President Donald Trump objected to an old tweet showing former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch's daughter with son of Justice Brian Hagedorn.
Unvaccinated people died at a rate 3.5 times higher in June than those who got a booster,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 23, 2022 at 8:13 PM
The Wisconsin DHS recently released June data surrounding COVID-19 illness after vaccination.
Friday's preparations at Lambeau Field for Manchester City and Bayern Munich practices
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2022 at 7:47 PM
Lambeau Field readies to host a friendly between Manchester City and Bayern Munich soccer teams
Ron Johnson issues statement backing abortion exceptions for rape, incest, life of the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 23, 2022 at 5:38 PM
Ron Johnson, running for a third term in November, laid out his stance on abortion, contraception in lengthy statement.
Severe weather expected later today in Green Bay could impact Bayern Munich-Manchester...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2022 at 2:55 PM
Bayern Munich-Manchester City match could be impacted by scattered thunderstorms.
