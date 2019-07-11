Adams County Man Taken Into Custody After Bomb Tip

In Adams County, Rome police say they took a 33-year-old man into custody after getting a call from the C-I-A about a bomb. The federal agency said it had received an email saying a bomb had been built and would be used to kill a person in Wisconsin Rapids. Chad E. Wawrzyniak was arrested as he arrived at his home and he admitted he had a bomb stored on his property. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad took possession of the device. Police haven’t said who the target was.

Source: WRJC.com





