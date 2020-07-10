Absentee ballots didn't get counted because of late delivery, misdelivery and bad postmarks, post office says
The U.S. Postal Service has identified hundreds of absentee ballots for the April election that never made it to voters or couldn’t be counted because of postmark problems, a new report says.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Suspect sought in burglaries at Ashwaubenon and Howard Dairy Queens
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 10, 2020 at 10:13 PM
The suspect pried open the back door at both locations, broke into the safe and took cash, law enforcement officials say.
-
Absentee ballots didn't get counted because of late delivery, misdelivery and bad...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2020 at 9:52 PM
The U.S. Postal Service has identified hundreds of absentee ballots for the April election that never made it to voters or couldn't be counted because of postmark problems, a new report says.
-
WVMA Seeking New Executive Director
on July 10, 2020 at 9:49 PM
The Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association has begun the process of recruiting a new executive director.
-
Forage Superbowl Announces Prize Awards For 2020 Contest
on July 10, 2020 at 9:49 PM
Entries in this year's World Forage Analysis Superbowl can win big with over $26,000 in cash prizes being awarded.
-
USDA Announces Production Controls on Tart Cherries
on July 10, 2020 at 9:49 PM
The USDA is announcing volume controls for the 2019-20 crop year under the marketing order for tart cherries grown in seven states, including Wisconsin.
-
Schlies Named State FFA President, Waupaca is Top Chapter
on July 10, 2020 at 9:49 PM
The Wisconsin FFA Association has a new president.
-
Separate Wolf Attacks Reported on Wisconsin Farms
on July 10, 2020 at 9:49 PM
The U.
-
Victims of fraud, embezzlement sometimes get restitution, but often the ending is unhappy
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 10, 2020 at 9:23 PM
Decorated war veteran George Sager was a broken man after Lisa Lewis bilked him of his life savings. But she had no money left to pay restitution.
-
Door County Board chooses not to draft a mask ordinance, for now
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 10, 2020 at 9:05 PM
County supervisors chose not to move forward with requiring masks in public places.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.