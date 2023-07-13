7 takeaways from Brown County Mental Health Task Force's first meeting in more than a year
Brown County turns its attention to mental health, focuses on new task force geared toward solutions
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
For the best Northern Lights viewing in Wisconsin, try these places
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM
Hoping to see the Northern Lights this week? If you're planning to find a spot, here's what you should know.
A tale of two names: War upended Ukrainian Juli Bunchak's life. Wausau's Julie Bunczak is...
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 13, 2023 at 2:15 PM
Julie and Juli found each other by a Facebook search of one's name. Now, the Wausau woman is raising funds to help her counterpart through the war.
Can't find child care for your infant in Wisconsin? You're not alone. Industry experts...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 13, 2023 at 12:59 PM
In Outagamie County, there are over 1,200 children younger than 2 on regulated child care waitlists.
Even with increase in state budget, school districts still foot millions in special...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2023 at 12:17 PM
The state budget signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers boosts the percentage of what the state covers in special education costs to an estimated 33.3%.
Scott Mayer, a prospective GOP challenger to Sen. Tammy Baldwin, remains reluctant for now
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM
Mayer's comments reflect the current state of uncertainty surrounding the Senate race in Wisconsin to take on incumbent Tammy Baldwin.
Was your child expelled from preschool or child care? Tell us how it impacted your family
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 13, 2023 at 10:04 AM
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporters Natalie Eilbert and Madison Lammert want to hear from parents of expelled children to discuss long-term impacts.
As Brown County homeless population jumps, advocates say mental health treatment is key
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM
For the 235 people unhoused in 2022, just eight reportedly found stable housing. Three died, two went to jail.
See photos from Justin Moore concert at Resch Plaza
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 13, 2023 at 4:45 AM
See photos from country musician Justin Moore's outdoor concert at Resch Plaza in Ashwaubenon.
