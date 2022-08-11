600 doses of monkeypox vaccine given to Wisconsin residents so far, health officials say
Health officials have confirmed 32 cases of monkeypox in the state as of Tuesday. Wisconsin has been allocated nearly 6,000 doses of vaccine.
What to know about Tim Michels, the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2022 at 1:37 AM
What to know about Tim Michels' military service, net worth and the Michels Corporation.
How Tim Michels broke with Republican voting history and prevailed without winning...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2022 at 1:36 AM
In a shift befitting of the Trump Era, Tim Michels achieved his victory despite narrowly losing metropolitan Milwaukee's WOW counties.
Tim Michels' victory speech after defeating Rebecca Kleefisch in GOP Wisconsin governor...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 7:40 PM
Construction executive Tim Michels won the Wisconsin Republican nomination for governor after defeating Rebecca Kleefisch in Tuesday's primary election.
Fact check: Photo showing 'massive' crowd at Trump rally in Waukesha on Aug. 5 is not...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 7:35 PM
Photo showing a 'massive' crowd at a Trump rally in Wisconsin on Aug. 5, 2022 is actually from two years ago.
2022 U.S. Venture Open charity golf outing
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 10, 2022 at 7:26 PM
2022 U.S. Venture Open charity golf outing
Bice: Donald Trump, Scott Walker and 1.2 million voters. The winners, losers and some in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 7:21 PM
Could this be the end of the Scott Walker era in Wisconsin politics?
Michels defeats Kleefisch in Republican primary for governor
by Bob Hague on August 10, 2022 at 4:23 PM
Construction company executive Tim Michels pledges to work for hard-working taxpayers of Wisconsin, as he faces Democratic Governor Tony Evers in November. Michels defeated former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch in Tuesday’s Republican […]
Democrat Aaron Richardson and Republican John Leiber will face off in the race for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 4:01 PM
Their victories set up a showdown between a blue city mayor and a seasoned political operative from a swing county.
