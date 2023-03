$5 million donation from author Sarah Patterson extends life of UW-Madison teacher grants

UW-Madison’s education programs will continue to be able to offer grants to teachers that stay in Wisconsin thanks to a major donation. The 5 million dollars from best-selling author and UW-Madison alum Susan Patterson is going to the Teacher Pledge program. Assistant Dean Tom Owenby says it’s vital to keep teachers here. “We see this […] Source: WRN.com







