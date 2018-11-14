4 Players Score in Double Figures as Royall Girls Cruise by Adams-Friendship to Begin Season

Kaylin Gruen and Cheyanne Harris each scored 12 points in Royalls opening season victory over Adams-Friendship 66-35. Molly Olson 11 points and Madeline Wainright 10 points also scored in double figures for the Lady Panthers. Meghan Docken scored 10 points for the Green Devils. Royall JV also won last night 39-32. Royall travels to La Farge on Monday for their next game.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.