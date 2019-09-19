2020 Democratic presidential contender Amy Klobuchar visits Wisconsin as part of 'blue wall' tour
Democratic presidential contender Amy Klobuchar is determined her Midwestern roots will help her win over Wisconsin voters next year.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- 2020 Democratic presidential contender Amy Klobuchar visits Wisconsin as part of ‘bl...11 hours ago
- A ‘truly tragic event’: Fire kills 3 at Fond du Lac group home for people with...12 hours ago
- Hillary Clinton – Hillary Clinton way off, again, on Wisconsin voter ID15 hours ago
- Dells Man Faces Drug Charges after being Pulled over in Lyndon Station16 hours ago
- Wausau Man Facing Charges for Sexual Contact with Lyndon Station Juvenile17 hours ago
- Multiple Gas Run Offs Leads to Theft Charge against Reedsburg Man17 hours ago
- State Democrats introduce ‘red flag law’ bill, already face stiff opposition from Repu...20 hours ago
- Gov. Tony Evers announces red-flag bill, says he’s open to mandatory gun buybacks21 hours ago
- Mark Perry – Illinois population loss is Wisconsin's gain23 hours ago
- Sen. NASS: ATCP 51 Draft Revisions Should be ‘Scrapped’1 day ago
- State Milk Production Falls, While National Output Rises1 day ago
- CDR & WCMA Awarded Dairy Business Innovation Initiative Grant1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.