X users shared a 2018 video they said explained Health Secretary RFK Jr.’s removal of all sitting members of a CDC vaccine committee. It didn’t show any current members and was deceptively edited to remove over 15 minutes of discussion.
Vaccine committee meeting video edited to remove discussion
Source: Politifacts.com
SCC All-Conference Baseball Team
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2025 at 3:01 PM
Scenic Bluffs Looking for New Conference Commissioner
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2025 at 3:00 PM
The Scenic Bluffs Conference is accepting applications for a motivated individual who is passionate about High School athletics to serve as its next Conference Commissioner. The Scenic Bluffs Conference includes the following school Districts: […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Milwaukee County Zoo to close small mammals building by year’s end (MILWAUKEE) One of the original buildings of the Milwaukee County Zoo will be closing by year’s end. Zoo Executive Director Amos Morris explained on a Wednesday social […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 12, 2025 at 11:05 AM
The Brewers dropped their series finale against the Braves – The Indiana Pacers grabbed a 2-1 lead in the NBA Championship series – The Packers wrap up their mandatory minicamp in Green Bay today – Golf’s next major, the U.S. […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM
DNA analysis could help identify Wausau’s Unknown Soldier (WAUSAU) Officials in Wausau hope DNA science can identify the city’s unknown soldier. The man died by suicide in 1930 – leaving behind no identifying information, just a […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 11, 2025 at 10:55 AM
The Brewers evened their series with Atlanta, beating the Braves 4-1 – The Brewers are calling up their top pitching prospect from Triple – A, Jacob Misiorowski to start their series opener with the Cardinals on Thursday night – […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on June 11, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Brewers host Pride Night on Thursday (MILWAUKEE) The Milwaukee Brewers will host Pride Night Thursday at American Family Field. The ball club partners with Aurora Health Care for a Pride Night game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The event features […]
Campfire Kevin to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2025 at 5:21 PM
On Tuesday, June 17 at 2 pm, Campfire Kevin will be performing at Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston. Kevin entertains his audience by playing those well-known campfire tunes that have been loved for years. He sings, he plays guitar, […]
Peterson, Raymond Walter Age 63 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2025 at 3:30 PM
Raymond Walter Peterson, 63, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2025 in the comfort of his home. Born January 27, 1962 to Elizabeth and Richard Peterson I, Ray was a dedicated tool and die machinist whose strong work ethic and […]
