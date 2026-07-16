WRN: Wildfire smoke has Wisconsin under Air Quality advisories
Wildfire smoke has a statewide Air Quality alert in effect through Thursday at noon with the likelihood it will be extended by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.. “During these periods of very unhealthy air quality, one of the big things to do is to try to avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors and try to […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM
WEC refers Musk to Brown County DA over voting offers (MADISON) Some scrutiny for the world’s richest man here in Wisconsin. On a 5-1 vote the Wisconsin Elections Commission finds probable cause that Elon Musk broke state law by offering $1 […]
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WRN: Wildfire smoke has Wisconsin under Air Quality advisories
by bhague@wrn.com on July 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wildfire smoke has a statewide Air Quality alert in effect through Thursday at noon with the likelihood it will be extended by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.. “During these periods of very unhealthy air quality, one of the big […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on July 16, 2026 at 11:56 AM
The Brewers get ready to resume their season tomorrow night at home against Miami. — The Brewers were a part of Major League Baseball’s first post-All Star Game trade, sending Jadyn Fielder to Houston for pitchers Lance […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on July 16, 2026 at 11:02 AM
Golf’s final major of the season, “The Open Championship” is underway at Royal Birkdale in Southport England. — The Brewers pulled off baseball’s first trade coming out of the All-Star Break, acquiring some […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on July 15, 2026 at 8:10 PM
The Brewers got a jump today on the Aug. 2nd Major League trade deadline, sending minor league outfielder Jaydyn Fielder to the Houston Astros for pitchers Lance McCullers Jr., Colton Gordon and cash. Jaydyn Fielder is the son of former […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 15, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Nuclear fusion research company picks former Oscar Meyer site for new home (MADISON) A vacant Madison landmark will house a company researching nuclear fusion. Realta Fusion has announced the former Oscar Meyer plant on the city’s north side […]
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WRN Daily: First detections of West Nile virus in Wisconsin this summer
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 15, 2026 at 12:10 PM
The Department of Health Services is tracking the first detections of West Nile Virus this summer, both in non-human sources. Epidemiologist Rebecca Osborn says right now West Nile has been found in mosquitos and birds. “It doesn’t […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on July 15, 2026 at 12:06 PM
Wisconsin ranks third in nation for Black homicide victimization (UNDATED) Wisconsin ranks third in the nation for Black homicide victimization. That’s according to a newly released study from the Violence Policy Center. It found 157 Black […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on July 15, 2026 at 11:04 AM
The American League dominated the National League and captured Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star game, 4-0 in Philadelphia. — The Badger men’s basketball team is still looking to add one more player to it’s roster […]
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