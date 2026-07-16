WRN: Wildfire smoke has Wisconsin under Air Quality advisories

Wildfire smoke has a statewide Air Quality alert in effect through Thursday at noon with the likelihood it will be extended by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.. “During these periods of very unhealthy air quality, one of the big things to do is to try to avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors and try to […] Source: WRN.com







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