WRN PM Sports
Source: WRN.com
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Building Commission sends Evers’ budget to JFC without recommendation (MADISON) The state Building Commission deadlocks on Governor Tony Evers’ capital budget. Republican lawmakers argued more discussion is needed, so the $4.3 billion […]
-
WRN PM Sports
by bhague@wrn.com on March 25, 2025 at 9:38 PM
-
Trump plans to eliminate CDC Division of HIV Prevention raise concerns
by bhague@wrn.com on March 25, 2025 at 4:40 PM
Media reports that resident Donald Trump plans to eliminate the Division of HIV Prevention at the CDC and cut $1.3B in HIV prevention funding. WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with Bill Keeton, Chief Advocacy Officer at Milwaukee-based Vivent Health, […]
-
Larson, Landon Floyd Age 74 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on March 25, 2025 at 3:14 PM
Landon Floyd Larson, affectionately known as Lanny, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2025, after a short battle with cancer. Born on May 28, 1950, in Sparta, Wisconsin to Stanley Larson and Beulah (Walker) Larson. Lanny was a man whose kind […]
-
Martin, Donna Paulette Age 74 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on March 25, 2025 at 3:10 PM
With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Donna Paulette Martin who passed away at her home on March 12, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, strength, and unwavering kindness. She will be deeply missed by all who knew […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 25, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Brewers announce improvements to American Family Field for 2025 season (MILWAUKEE) Improvements have been made to American Family Field. The upgrades announced Monday were accomplished through a 2023 funding bill that will keep the Brewers in […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 25, 2025 at 11:12 AM
National champion Badgers women’s hockey team celebrates victory, and the Bucks fall to the Suns
-
Gollnick, Dawn Age 92 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 24, 2025 at 3:48 PM
Dawn Gollnick, 92, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Rosebrooke Senior Living. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adams, with Rev. John […]
-
Baumann, Kay Marie Age 71 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 24, 2025 at 3:44 PM
Kay Marie Baumann (née Sagan), age 71, of Friendship, Wisconsin (formerly of Racine), passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, with […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.