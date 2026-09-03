WRN Deep Dive: Trump Administration wants to rescind Roadless Rule in National Forests

The Trump administration plans to rescind the decades old Roadless Rule in National Forests, to decrease wildfire risks. Elizabeth Ward with Wisconsin’s John Muir Sierra Club Chapter says the rule was the subject of extensive public input prior to enactment in 2001. Unfortunately, we have a lot less than that. So the USDA has opened […] Source: WRN.com







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