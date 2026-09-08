WRN Deep Dive: Hunters being encouraged to hunt on private land during upcoming seasons

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to try out public land this hunting season. WRN’s Sean Maloney chats with DNR program coordinator Gabriella LeFevre… The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is expanding its Voluntary Public Access Program thanks to a new $3 million federal grant. The program provides financial incentives to private […] Source: WRN.com







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