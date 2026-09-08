WRN Deep Dive: Hunters being encouraged to hunt on private land during upcoming seasons
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to try out public land this hunting season. WRN’s Sean Maloney chats with DNR program coordinator Gabriella LeFevre… The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is expanding its Voluntary Public Access Program thanks to a new $3 million federal grant. The program provides financial incentives to private […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 8, 2026 at 7:05 PM
WisDOT announces more funding for EV charging stations (UNDATED) More electric vehicle charging stations in Wisconsin. Wisconsin D O T announced the state reached a milestone of having electric stations at least every 50 miles across state highways […]
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Leis, Margaret A. 83 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2026 at 4:33 PM
Margaret A. Leis of Kendall, passed away on Monday September 7, 2026, at Milestone Living Center in Hillsboro, Wisconsin. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 14, 2026, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 301 […]
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Stanek, Richard Age 80 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2026 at 2:09 PM
Richard Stanek, 80 of Kendall, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2026, at Elroy Health Services. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2026, 11:00 AM at the Kendall Community Center, 219 W. South Railroad Street, […]
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Benson, David J. Age 75 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2026 at 2:08 PM
David J. Benson, 75, of Camp Douglas, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2026, at Close to Home in Tomah. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2026, 11:00 AM at Fountain Lutheran Church, W10815 Church Road, Kendall WI […]
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Wollschlager, Peter D. Age 88 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2026 at 2:05 PM
Peter D. Wollschlager, age 88, of Necedah, Wisconsin, passed away on September 3, 2026, at the Liberty Village in Tomah, WI. He was the son of Walter Ludwig and Regina (Janecke) Wollschlager and was born on August 19, 1938, in Necedah, […]
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Adams, Marica Anne Age 87 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2026 at 2:04 PM
Marcia Anne Adams, age 87, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. Marcia was born on February 28, 1939, in Battle Creek, Michigan, the daughter of George and Florence (Hilmes) Wayman. […]
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Local Prep Football Scores from Friday September 4th
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2026 at 2:01 PM
South Central Conference Mauston 26 Nekoosa 22 (Mauston snaps 14 game losing streak) Ripon 44 Adams-Friendship 6 Wisconsin Dells 40 Waupun 36 Berlin 51 Wautoma 30 Scenic Bluffs Conference Royall 38 Necedah 6 (Braxton Board 4TD passes for […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 8, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Sun Prairie puts a hold on data centers (SUN PRAIRIE) Another Madison suburb puts a hold on data centers. Sun Prairie’s city council last week approved a 12 month hold on data center development. The moratorium specifies this is for projects […]
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WRN Daily: Hunters being encouraged to hunt on private land during upcoming seasons
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 8, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is expanding its Voluntary Public Access Program thanks to a new $3 million federal grant. The program provides financial incentives to private landowners who open their properties to public hunting […]
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