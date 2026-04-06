WRN Daily: Wisconsin joins lawsuit challenging Trump’s attempt to federaliz elections
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday joined a coalition of 22 other states and the District of Columbia in a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order which attempts to exert federal control over voter rolls and mail-in ballots. “This is fundamentally contrary to the way our constitution is set up,” Kaul said “It […] Source: WRN.com
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WRN Daily: Wisconsin joins lawsuit challenging Trump’s attempt to federaliz elections
by bhague@wrn.com on April 6, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday joined a coalition of 22 other states and the District of Columbia in a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order which attempts to exert federal control over voter rolls and […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on April 6, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Evers vetoes overtime and tips state tax exemptions (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers on Friday vetoed Republican authored bills to provide state income tax deductions on tips and overtime. In his veto message on overtime, the Democratic governor said […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 6, 2026 at 11:39 AM
The Brewers captured another series to start the season. They knocked off Kansas City 8-5 on Sunday as Kyle Harrison tossed 5 1/3 innings for his first win as a Brewer. — College basketball’s National Championship will […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Man accused of killing estranged wife arrested after manhunt (KENOSHA) A man accused of killing his estranged wife in Kenosha is in custody. 33-year-old Marckus Plaza was wanted in the stabbing death of 28-year-old former Kenosha County corrections […]
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City of Mauston Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on April 3, 2026 at 4:11 PM
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 3, 2026 at 12:50 PM
The Brewers begin a weekend series in Kansas City tonight, the Bucks host the Boston Celtics tonight, and the Packers’ GM says the team needs to learn from mistakes made last season.
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WRN Daily: Rothman tells Regents he’s not leaving
by bhague@wrn.com on April 3, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Universities of Wisconsin System Jay Rothman says he’s not leaving. As first reported by the Associated Press on Thursday, Rothman has been told by the Board of Regents to either resign or be fired. In a March 26 letter to the Regents, Rothman […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 3, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Rothman tells Regents he’s not leaving (MADISON) Universities of Wisconsin System Jay Rothman says he’s not leaving. As first reported by the Associated Press on Thursday, Rothman has been told by the Board of Regents to either resign or […]
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$100,000 All or Nothing TicketSold in Richland Center
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Lottery retailer sells its second $100,000 winning ticket Who doesn’t love a game where the player matches 0 out of 11 and wins $100,000? A winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket was sold at the Eastside BP on 2407 […]
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