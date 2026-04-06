WRN Daily: Wisconsin joins lawsuit challenging Trump’s attempt to federaliz elections

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday joined a coalition of 22 other states and the District of Columbia in a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order which attempts to exert federal control over voter rolls and mail-in ballots. “This is fundamentally contrary to the way our constitution is set up,” Kaul said “It […] Source: WRN.com







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