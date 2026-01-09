WRN Daily: WI DHS rejects federal changes to child vaccine schedules

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is directing doctors to continue following the childhood vaccination schedule, after changes were made at the federal level. State epidemiologist Dr. Ryan Westergaard says children in the state are already not getting vaccinated at the rates they should be. “Most parents in Wisconsin choose to follow the advice of medical […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.