WRN Daily: Regents Fire Rothman

Jay Rothman is fired as President of the Universities of Wisconsin. The Board of Regents vote came Tuesday afternoon following a half hour closed session and a statement from Regent President Amy Bogost: There were no other comments. The vote came just days after reports that the Regents requested that Rothman either resign or […] Source: WRN.com







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