WRN Daily: Marquette Poll shows increased opposition to AI, data centers
Sentiment against AI and data centers continues to grow in Wisconsin. Marquette Law School poll director Charles Franklin says polling last year showed an even split in people who thought data centers were worth the cost. “But by February, that had jumped up to this 70-30 split that we saw again in March. And we […] Source: WRN.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Central Wisconsin woman sentenced to seven years in prison for starving her stepdaughter (WAUSAU) A Central Wisconsin woman has been sentenced for starving her stepdaughter. Brittany Hull will serve seven years in prison and four years on […]
-
Bartels named as a Rural Hospital and Health System President and CEO to Know
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2026 at 4:59 PM
Becker’s Hospital Review released its 2026 list of “Rural hospital and health system presidents and CEOs to know.” Mile Bluff Medical Center’s Dara Bartels was once again part of the prestigious list. According to […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/5
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2026 at 4:58 PM
Baseball Adams-Friendship 23 Mauston 2 (Jacob Daniels 3×3 for Mauston) Pittsville 6 Royall 3 (Jason Johnson 2×3 for Royall) Wautoma 11 Berlin 10 Wisconsin Dells 14 Westfield 1 Reedsburg 11 McFarland 2 Cashton 8 Wauzeka-Steuben 3 […]
-
Helming, Augustine “Gus” Charles Age 14 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2026 at 2:21 PM
Augustine “Gus” Charles Helming, age 14, of Tomah, tragically passed away on Friday, May 1, 2026. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Father […]
-
WRN Daily: Marquette Poll shows increased opposition to AI, data centers
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 6, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Sentiment against AI and data centers continues to grow in Wisconsin. Marquette Law School poll director Charles Franklin says polling last year showed an even split in people who thought data centers were worth the cost. “But by […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 6, 2026 at 12:05 PM
DHS unveils action plan to continue addressing Wisconsin’s mental health crisis (UNDATED) Wisconsin is rolling out a new statewide action plan to address what leaders call a growing mental health crisis. Department of Health Services Secretary […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 6, 2026 at 11:02 AM
The Brewers and Cardinals were rained out in St. Louis last night. They’ll make it up in July as part of a DH. – Brewers reliever Angel Zerpa is headed for Tommy John surgery and will be out for the rest of the season […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 5, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Ag Tourism Association launching a new digital passport (UNDATED) A new digital passport is giving travelers a different way to explore Wisconsin this summer. The Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association is launching its new Destinations Pass […]
-
WRN Daily: Share the Road with Animal-Drawn Vehicles
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 5, 2026 at 12:05 PM
As warmer weather brings more traffic to Wisconsin’s rural highways, the Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding motorists and animal-drawn vehicle operators to remain alert and safely share the road. May’s Law of the Month focuses on […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.