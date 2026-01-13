WRN Daily: Evers has concerns about ICE action in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s governor weighs in on ICE activities in Minnesota. Governor Tony Evers said Monday that investigating last weeks fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis should not fall solely to the FBI “Should the people of Minnesota or Minneapolis be part of that investigation? Hell yes.” And the governor said immigration enforcement like what […] Source: WRN.com







