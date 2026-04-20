WRN Daily: Arrests and protests at Dane County beagle facility
Weekend arrests and protests at a Dane County beagle breeding facility. Approximately 1000 animal rights activists showed up at Ridglan Farms on Saturday for what they described as an active rescue of beagles kept there, but which Ridglan Farms described in press releases as an assault that included a truck ramming the main gate at […] Source: WRN.com
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WRN Daily: Arrests and protests at Dane County beagle facility
by bhague@wrn.com on April 20, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Weekend arrests and protests at a Dane County beagle breeding facility. Approximately 1000 animal rights activists showed up at Ridglan Farms on Saturday for what they described as an active rescue of beagles kept there, but which Ridglan Farms […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on April 20, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Tornado destroys homes in Marathon County (TOWN OF RINGLE) Dozens of homes were destroyed by a tornado on Friday in the Marathon County Town of Ringle. Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb said it’s the worst destruction he’s seen. and […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 20, 2026 at 11:05 AM
The Brewers 4-game win streak ended with a 5-3 loss to Miami – The Packers offseason program kicks off today with the NFL Draft starting Thursday – Wisconsin men’s basketball has added to its roster with two more transfer’s […]
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City of Elroy Issues Notice Regarding Outdoor Warning Siren- North End
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2026 at 5:25 PM
The City of Elroy would like to inform residents that the emergency warning siren located on the north end of the city is currently not operational. The siren on the south end of town remains fully functional. City officials have contacted […]
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Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4-16
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2026 at 5:25 PM
Baseball Wautoma 10 Mauston 6 Adams-Friendship 10 Berlin 0 Westfield 10 Nekoosa 4 Wisconsin Dells 7 Ripon 2 Bangor 16 New Lisbon/Necedah 3 Royall 16 Wonewoc-Center 0 (Easton Wopat 2 Doubles for Royall) Weston 5 Wauzeka-Steuben 2 La Crosse Central 3 […]
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Mauston Rally Falls Short in Baseball Loss to Wautoma
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2026 at 5:23 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagle Baseball team dug themselves a hole they could not get out of falling to Wautoma 10-6 Thursday evening. Mauston fell behind 10-2 before they mounted a 7th inning rally attempt. Mauston scored 4 runs before […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 17, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Apparent lightning strike at Kwik Trip kills Pennsylvania trucker (WAUKESHA) A Pennsylvania truck driver is killed from an apparent lightning strike in Waukesha Wednesday evening. Police officers responding to a Kwik Trip were told the man […]
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Herrmann, June Louise Age 102 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2026 at 4:17 PM
June Louise Herrmann, 102, of Mauston, Wisconsin, died at Fairview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mauston on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, and is now with her Lord. June was born on November 6, 1923 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Henry and Louise […]
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Clark, Charles (Charlie, Chuck) Dee Age 88 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2026 at 4:16 PM
Charles (Charlie, Chuck) Dee Clark, 88 Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away April 11, 2026, at UW Hospital in Madison after a fall at his home. He was born August 2, 1937, to Opal (Hansen) and Carl Clark in Conway, Missouri. He joined the […]
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