WRN Daily: Arrests and protests at Dane County beagle facility

Weekend arrests and protests at a Dane County beagle breeding facility. Approximately 1000 animal rights activists showed up at Ridglan Farms on Saturday for what they described as an active rescue of beagles kept there, but which Ridglan Farms described in press releases as an assault that included a truck ramming the main gate at […] Source: WRN.com







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