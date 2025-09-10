Woman charged in traffic deaths of 2 Marquette lacrosse players was drunk, prosecutors say
Authorities say a Wisconsin driver who was involved in a traffic crash last week that killed two Marquette University lacrosse players was drunk at the time. Prosecutors in Milwaukee on Wednesday brought two homicide charges against 41-year-old Amandria Brunner, of…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-10-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 10, 2025 at 2:12 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 10, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Sheboygan man charged in shooting that injured two (SHEBOYGAN) A Sheboygan man is charged in a shooting that injured two people. 64-year-old Pao Lee faces attempted murder and first-degree reckless injury charges for last Friday’s shooting at […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 10, 2025 at 10:55 AM
The Packers are getting ready for Thursday night’s matchup against Washington – They reached a 1-year extension with WR Christian Watson – The Packers RB blitz pickup against Detroit was at an all-time high.
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 10, 2025 at 10:53 AM
The Brewers dropped their second straight in Texas – The Packers have extended the contract of injured wide receiver Christian Watson – The Badgers are looking to avenge last years 32-point loss to Alabama in Madison – The […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 10, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Buyers should watch out for used cars with flood damage, says WISDOT (UNDATED) The Wisconsin D M V warns potential used car buyers about flood damaged vehicles. That comes as people in southeast Wisconsin look to get rid of cars that were caught in […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 9, 2025 at 8:47 PM
The Brewers and Rangers play game two of their 3-game series in Texas tonight. — The Packers returned to the practice field today and will face the Commanders on Thursday night at Lambeau Field – The Midwest League playoffs […]
-
Bigalke, Albert William Age 89 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 9, 2025 at 4:28 PM
Albert William Bigalke, known affectionately as Bert to his family and friends, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2025, at the age of 89 at Close to Home in Tomah, Wisconsin. He was born on July 31, 1936, in New Lisbon to William and Lucy […]
-
City of Mauston Meeting Agendas
by WRJC WebMaster on September 9, 2025 at 3:56 PM
-
Jessica Michna presents: Jenny Appleseed
by WRJC WebMaster on September 9, 2025 at 3:16 PM
Join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston on Tuesday, September 16, at 2:00 pm as they welcome back actress and historian Jessica Michna for a special performance of Jenny Appleseed. Jessica Michna is renowned […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.