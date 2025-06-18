With no examples, conservative social media influencers said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tried to erase evidence of past social media praise for Vance Boelter. We found no evidence Walz ever posted about Boelter.
“Governor Tim Walz has DELETED every post he made praising Minnesota (assassin) Vance Boelter.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 18, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Record attendance for 2025 PrideFest (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee’s PrideFest reported a record-breaking turnout this year. Organizers of the three-day LGBTQ+ celebration that ran the first weekend of June along Milwaukee’s lakefront announced […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 18, 2025 at 10:54 AM
Brewers fall to Cubs, soon-to-be Packers president Ed Policy looks to father’s pro football leadership example in his work
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 18, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Supreme Court rules in favor of AG in lame duck case (MADISON) A unanimous decision was released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in favor of the state’s attorney general. The court’s conservatives joined the liberal majority in […]
by bhague@wrn.com on June 17, 2025 at 9:06 PM
Hot Brewers at 1st place Cubs, down to the wire for Haliburton and Pacers
by bhague@wrn.com on June 17, 2025 at 9:04 PM
Juneau County Sheriff Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2025 at 5:41 PM
“Through the Eyes of Our Youth” Photovoice Exhibit Sheds Light on Life in Juneau...
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2025 at 4:43 PM
Juneau County, WI – South Central Alliance for Tobacco Prevention (SCA), in partnership with SAFE in Juneau County, invites the community to a powerful and inspiring event: the Juneau County Youth Photovoice Exhibit. The exhibit will be held […]
Mauston Summer Baseball Opens up Woodside League with Split
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2025 at 3:01 PM
The Mauston Summer baseball team split a pair of games at the Monday Woodside League. Mauston fell in the first game to DeForest 6-1. Evan Freimuth pitched 5 solid innings for Mauston in the loss. Mauston bounced back to defeat […]
Havel, John J. Age 86 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2025 at 2:30 PM
John J. Havel, age 86, Friendship, WI died Monday, June 9, 2025 at The Waterford in Wisconsin Rapids with his family close by until his final moment. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 21, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic […]
