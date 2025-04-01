Wisconsin voters to choose top education official and consider voter ID amendment
Wisconsin is electing its top education official, who will guide policies affecting K-12 schools during President Donald Trump’s second term. Tuesday’s vote pits the teachers union-backed incumbent Jill Underly against Republican-supported critic Brittany Kinser. Underly was elected four years ago…
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 1, 2025 at 11:35 AM
The Brewers tough start to the season continued on Monday. Kansas City spoiled the Brewers home opener 11-1. — The Bucks look to end a 4-game slide — The NFL Owners Meetings are underway in Palm Beach, […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 1, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Supreme Court race tops Wisconsin’s Election Day ballot (UNDATED) Tuesday is Election Day in Wisconsin. Polls open at 7:00 AM, and people in line prior to 8:00 PM will be able to cast a ballot. Same day registration is available at polling […]
Local Softball scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on March 31, 2025 at 5:45 PM
Riverdale 6 Royall 3 Viroqua 9 Hillsboro 8 (Michelyn Hansen 3×5 HR -2B short of cycle) Wautoma 16 Mellen 5 Cashton 8 Westby 1 Fennimore 9 Reedsburg 7 Westfield 11 Montello 6 Tomah 1 Waunakee 0 Stratford 10 Wautoma 4 Menomonie 15 Wautoma 0
Riverdale Defeats Royall Softball
by WRJC WebMaster on March 31, 2025 at 5:44 PM
The Royall Panther Softball team fell to Riverdale 6-3 Friday evening managing just one hit. The lone hit came from Kenady Olson who had a bloop double. Ashleigh Klipstein pitched well for the Panthers giving up just 1 earned run on 7 […]
Mergenthaler, Randy Charles Age 74 of Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on March 31, 2025 at 3:41 PM
Randy Charles Mergenthaler, age 74, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. A Celebration of Life will be held at Barrel Springs Bar and Grill on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Military honors will […]
Elwort, Corliss James Age 59 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on March 31, 2025 at 3:34 PM
Corliss James Elwort, age 59, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, March 22, 2025 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Memorial service will be 12 Noon on Saturday, April 26th, at the Village Hall, 507 W […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 31, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Report details hospital job vacancies (UNDATED) About 9% of Wisconsin hospital jobs are vacant. That’s according to a newly released report by the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Job vacancies are down from nearly 10% a year ago, but […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 31, 2025 at 8:04 AM
Musk holds rally for Schimel ahead of Tuesday election (GREEN BAY) Elon Musk held a town hall in Green Bay Sunday night, asking Wisconsinites to vote for conservative Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. Musk says […]
Local Softball Scores from Thursday 3/27
by WRJC WebMaster on March 28, 2025 at 5:13 PM
New Lisbon 19 Loyal/Greenwood 18 Cloverleaf (OH) 11 Necedah 0 Tomah 11 Black River Falls 0 Riverdale 10 Cashton 9 Portage 5 Reedsburg 4 Iola-Scandinavia 14 Westfield 4
