Wisconsin Supreme Court's liberal majority strikes down the state’s 176-year-old abortion ban
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 2, 2025 at 12:15 PM
Bucks sign former Pacer Myles Turner, waive Damian Lillard and trade Pat Connaughton
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on July 2, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Baldwin and Johnson split on Trump tax and spending bill (WASHINGTON DC) Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators weighed in on Tuesday as President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill passed the chamber on the narrowest of votes, with Vice President […]
Former School Employee Arrested for Sexual Assault of a Student
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2025 at 8:02 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson and Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings jointlyreport developments in an ongoing, multi-jurisdictional sexual assault investigation.The joint investigation began mid to late June 2025 when the Sheriff’s […]
Summer Baseball Update from Monday 6-30
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2025 at 3:57 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles summer baseball team won a pair of games Monday night at the Monday Woodside League. Mauston won game one 9-1 over Nekoosa. The game lasted just 5 innings due to lightning. Beef Massey got the win on the […]
Jacobson, Jacob Charles Age 90 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2025 at 3:48 PM
Jacob Charles Jacobson, age 90, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, June 30, 2025, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran […]
Stoughtenger Named New Assistant Principal at Mauston High School
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2025 at 2:57 PM
Earlier this summer Randy Gyllin was named the new Principal at Mauston High School. Mike Stoughtenger has now been named the assistant principal at Mauston High School. Stoughtenger will officially serve as the assistant principal for […]
Adams County Drug & Gun Bust
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2025 at 2:34 PM
On June 25, 2025 the Adams County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at three separate residences in Adams County. Locations included the 400 block of Raymond St. in Village of Friendship, the 1400 block of Evergreen Ave in the Town of […]
Woman Arrested for 4th Offense OWI in Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2025 at 1:51 PM
Cynthia Anne Palbicke, 62 years of age, from Pell Lake Wisconsin has been arrested by theWisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.On Monday, June 30th, 2025 a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 7-1-25
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2025 at 1:50 PM
